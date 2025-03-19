Global News Highlights: From Yemen's Malnutrition Crisis to Malaysia's MH370 Search Resumption
A roundup of global news includes Yemen's malnutrition crisis amid funding cuts, reopening of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, UN's accusation of Russia's crimes, Germany's updated US travel advice, resumption of Malaysia's MH370 search, Philippines' Squad expansion, Congo rebels' talks, Istanbul mayor's detention in Turkey, Trump's legal challenge, and Israeli-Palestinian conflict report.
Yemen faces a growing malnutrition crisis as humanitarian funding falters, according to MSF, which called for urgent financial support. The medical charity reports that admissions for malnutrition are alarmingly high.
Pakistan and Afghanistan have reopened the key Torkham border crossing. The border, vital for trade and travel, had been shut for nearly a month due to clashes between security forces from both nations.
The United Nations Commission has accused Russia of crimes against humanity. The report highlights enforced disappearances and torture of Ukrainians during the Russian invasion, citing the detention, deportation, and abuse of civilians.
