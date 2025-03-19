Global News Highlights: From Yemen's Malnutrition Crisis to Malaysia's MH370 Search Resumption

Yemen faces a growing malnutrition crisis as humanitarian funding falters, according to MSF, which called for urgent financial support. The medical charity reports that admissions for malnutrition are alarmingly high.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have reopened the key Torkham border crossing. The border, vital for trade and travel, had been shut for nearly a month due to clashes between security forces from both nations.

The United Nations Commission has accused Russia of crimes against humanity. The report highlights enforced disappearances and torture of Ukrainians during the Russian invasion, citing the detention, deportation, and abuse of civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)