Left Menu

Kashmir Tragedy Introduces New Battleground in Bengal Politics

The return of coffins from Kashmir to Bengal centers around identity politics as upcoming elections approach. The killings of tourists and a soldier have become emotional and political catalysts, intensifying religious and political divisions between BJP and TMC, while CPI(M) and Congress urge restraint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:08 IST
Kashmir Tragedy Introduces New Battleground in Bengal Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic return of coffins from Kashmir has ignited fresh political discourse in Bengal. With identity politics at the forefront, the upcoming 2026 assembly elections are set to become more emotionally charged.

The killings of Bitan Adhikari, Samir Guha, and Manish Ranjan Mishra, allegedly targeted for their faith, along with soldier Jhontu Ali Sheikh's martyrdom, have deepened divisions, thrusting religious identity into Bengal's political battle.

While BJP frames the incident through religious lenses, TMC opts for national sacrifice narratives. Meanwhile, CPI(M) and Congress advocate for calm, cautioning against fueling fundamentalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025