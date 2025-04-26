Kashmir Tragedy Introduces New Battleground in Bengal Politics

The tragic return of coffins from Kashmir has ignited fresh political discourse in Bengal. With identity politics at the forefront, the upcoming 2026 assembly elections are set to become more emotionally charged.

The killings of Bitan Adhikari, Samir Guha, and Manish Ranjan Mishra, allegedly targeted for their faith, along with soldier Jhontu Ali Sheikh's martyrdom, have deepened divisions, thrusting religious identity into Bengal's political battle.

While BJP frames the incident through religious lenses, TMC opts for national sacrifice narratives. Meanwhile, CPI(M) and Congress advocate for calm, cautioning against fueling fundamentalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)