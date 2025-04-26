Kashmir Tragedy Introduces New Battleground in Bengal Politics
The return of coffins from Kashmir to Bengal centers around identity politics as upcoming elections approach. The killings of tourists and a soldier have become emotional and political catalysts, intensifying religious and political divisions between BJP and TMC, while CPI(M) and Congress urge restraint.
- Country:
- India
The tragic return of coffins from Kashmir has ignited fresh political discourse in Bengal. With identity politics at the forefront, the upcoming 2026 assembly elections are set to become more emotionally charged.
The killings of Bitan Adhikari, Samir Guha, and Manish Ranjan Mishra, allegedly targeted for their faith, along with soldier Jhontu Ali Sheikh's martyrdom, have deepened divisions, thrusting religious identity into Bengal's political battle.
While BJP frames the incident through religious lenses, TMC opts for national sacrifice narratives. Meanwhile, CPI(M) and Congress advocate for calm, cautioning against fueling fundamentalism.
