Left Menu

Putin Announces Ceasefire to Mark WWII 80th Anniversary Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a three-day ceasefire in May to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's World War II victory. This gesture, aimed at signaling peace interest to U.S. President Donald Trump, is met with skepticism by Ukraine and its allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:07 IST
Putin Announces Ceasefire to Mark WWII 80th Anniversary Amidst Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a three-day ceasefire in May to honor the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II. The ceasefire, lasting 72 hours around May 9, is intended to suspend military activities during international celebrations attended by leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The announcement comes as a move to showcase Russia's interest in peace, particularly to U.S. President Donald Trump, amidst criticisms from Washington regarding Russia's attacks on Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, responding to the unilateral ceasefire, indicated willingness for talks only if fighting ceases.

Despite the Kremlin's statement on being open to talks, Ukraine accuses Russia of prolonging the conflict for territorial gains, while Russia criticizes Ukraine for its reluctance towards peace negotiations. The international community remains skeptical, urging real progress towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025