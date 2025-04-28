Putin Announces Ceasefire to Mark WWII 80th Anniversary Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a three-day ceasefire in May to honor the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II. The ceasefire, lasting 72 hours around May 9, is intended to suspend military activities during international celebrations attended by leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The announcement comes as a move to showcase Russia's interest in peace, particularly to U.S. President Donald Trump, amidst criticisms from Washington regarding Russia's attacks on Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, responding to the unilateral ceasefire, indicated willingness for talks only if fighting ceases.

Despite the Kremlin's statement on being open to talks, Ukraine accuses Russia of prolonging the conflict for territorial gains, while Russia criticizes Ukraine for its reluctance towards peace negotiations. The international community remains skeptical, urging real progress towards peace.

