NATO's Spending Debate: Striving Towards a New Defense Target

NATO's chief, Mark Rutte, has put forward a proposal urging alliance members to raise defense spending to 3.5% of GDP, supplemented by an additional 1.5% devoted to broader security issues. The proposal appears to answer former U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a new 5% target.

This move comes as NATO's current defense spending benchmark of 2% is increasingly viewed as inadequate due to rising security concerns, especially following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. While no NATO member currently reaches Trump's 5% target, the United States stands at 3.2%, with Poland contributing more than 4% of its GDP to defense.

As the United States signals a shift from its primary focus on European defense, pressure mounts on European NATO members to increase their contributions. The debate over Rutte's proposal remains in its early stages, with challenges including determining the scope of 'security-related spending' and convincing all 32 member nations to agree.

