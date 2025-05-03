Ceasefire Standstill: Ukraine and Russia Wrestle Over Truce Terms

In a high-stakes diplomatic exchange, the Kremlin demands a definitive response from Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposed three-day ceasefire. The proposed truce, coinciding with World War Two victory commemorations, remains a point of contention.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears to have dismissed such a short-term pause, advocating instead for a 30-day ceasefire. President Putin has claimed that such an extension would require substantial negotiations and groundwork.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov regards the temporary ceasefire as a litmus test of Kyiv's willingness to pursue a peaceful resolution. Meanwhile, comments have stirred controversy, criticizing reports of Ukrainian soldiers' participation in British World War Two commemorations as 'sacrilege'.

