Trump Contemplates Involvement in Russia-Ukraine Talks
President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of participating in the upcoming talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey. While mentioning his busy schedule, Trump expressed interest in attending if it could lead to constructive outcomes. The talks are scheduled for Thursday.
Updated: 12-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:12 IST
President Donald Trump on Monday floated the idea of attending the forthcoming discussions between Russia and Ukraine, slated to take place in Turkey on Thursday.
Trump, who will be visiting several Middle Eastern nations including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, expressed hope for fruitful outcomes from the diplomatic meeting. Speaking at the White House, he noted the possibility of his attendance, depending on his schedule and potential for substantial progress.
The President emphasized his packed itinerary but left room for a change of plans if the prospects appeared promising.

