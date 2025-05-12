Left Menu

Trump Contemplates Involvement in Russia-Ukraine Talks

President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of participating in the upcoming talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey. While mentioning his busy schedule, Trump expressed interest in attending if it could lead to constructive outcomes. The talks are scheduled for Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:12 IST
Trump Contemplates Involvement in Russia-Ukraine Talks
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday floated the idea of attending the forthcoming discussions between Russia and Ukraine, slated to take place in Turkey on Thursday.

Trump, who will be visiting several Middle Eastern nations including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, expressed hope for fruitful outcomes from the diplomatic meeting. Speaking at the White House, he noted the possibility of his attendance, depending on his schedule and potential for substantial progress.

The President emphasized his packed itinerary but left room for a change of plans if the prospects appeared promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025