Trump Contemplates Involvement in Russia-Ukraine Talks

President Donald Trump on Monday floated the idea of attending the forthcoming discussions between Russia and Ukraine, slated to take place in Turkey on Thursday.

Trump, who will be visiting several Middle Eastern nations including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, expressed hope for fruitful outcomes from the diplomatic meeting. Speaking at the White House, he noted the possibility of his attendance, depending on his schedule and potential for substantial progress.

The President emphasized his packed itinerary but left room for a change of plans if the prospects appeared promising.

