Republicans Seek to Revive Trump's Tax Cuts Amid Budget Strains
The U.S. House Republicans are debating President Trump's tax cut and budget legislation, aiming to extend existing tax cuts and increase defense spending, potentially adding trillions to national debt. Offsets are proposed through cuts to green initiatives and safety-net program eligibility. Congressional approval remains uncertain amid internal Republican divisions.
The U.S. House of Representatives, led by Republicans, is opening public discussions on central elements of President Donald Trump's tax cut and budget proposals. These plans, aimed at extending Trump's first-term tax cuts and increasing spending on defense and border security, may significantly inflate the national debt.
To counterbalance the anticipated $3.72 trillion lost revenue, the Republicans propose reducing Democratic green energy initiatives and tightening eligibility for health and food programs. However, these measures face criticism, potentially affecting the voter base that facilitated the Republican majority.
The bill's success depends on Republican cohesion in the House and the overcoming of the Senate's filibuster threshold, as the party's internal conflicts and external opposition present formidable challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
