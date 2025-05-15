Global Push for Peace: Lula's Diplomacy Amidst Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva seeks to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This move comes as international tensions rise due to Russia's ongoing military actions.

Lula met virtually with Putin after visiting China, advocating for peace negotiations in Istanbul. Meanwhile, Western nations, led by France and the US, are preparing new sanctions to pressure Moscow into halting its aggression. Despite previous sanctions, Russia continues to advance militarily, apparently seeking to strengthen its negotiating stance.

The geopolitical dynamics are volatile, with strategic interests at play in the proposed Turkiye talks. As nations push for peaceful resolution, the outcome remains uncertain, highlighting the crucial role of diplomacy amidst global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)