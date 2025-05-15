Estonian Foreign Minister Criticizes Russian Delegation to Turkey

In a sharp rebuke, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for sending a low-level delegation to Turkey to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Tsahkna described the move as akin to a slap in the face of diplomatic efforts.

During his statement, Tsahkna underscored Estonia's firm stance on increasing defense spending among NATO member states. He asserted that the future defense spending target should be raised to 5% of the gross domestic product.

Tsahkna's remarks highlight the Baltic state's apprehension toward Russia's diplomatic maneuvers and its commitment to bolstering NATO's defense capabilities amid heightened tensions in Eastern Europe.

