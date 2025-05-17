Stalemate in Istanbul: Russian-Ukrainian Peace Talks Reach Impasse

Russian and Ukrainian delegates met in Istanbul for critical peace talks, with Russia demanding that Ukraine withdraw its troops from contested regions before any ceasefire could occur. This proposal was drastically different from previously suggested terms by the United States, which had not included such stipulations.

The talks resulted only in an agreement for prisoner exchange, leaving many significant issues unresolved. A key point of contention is Russia's proposal for Ukraine to recognize contested territories as Russian and maintain a neutral military status. Ukraine's European allies are urging the U.S. to impose further sanctions on Russia in response to the stalled negotiations.

The Russian delegation at the talks expressed satisfaction, suggesting a willingness to continue discussions. Meanwhile, Kyiv and its allies have put forward an alternative plan demanding a ceasefire be achieved before further territorial discussions. This ongoing diplomatic conflict highlights the complex challenges in achieving lasting peace in the region.

