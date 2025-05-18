Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Push: A New Hope for Ukraine Ceasefire

President Trump plans to engage in talks with global leaders, including Putin and Zelenskyy, to halt the Ukraine conflict. Despite recent failed negotiations, hopes remain for a ceasefire and major prisoner swap. Tensions escalate with a drone attack in Ukraine, spotlighting the urgent need for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-05-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 00:48 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Push: A New Hope for Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, President Donald Trump declared plans for upcoming phone discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders. Trump's objective is to negotiate an end to the 'bloodbath' in Ukraine, envisioning a productive day culminating in a ceasefire.

These remarks follow unsuccessful direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv. Despite a proposed prisoner exchange, key issues remain unresolved. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Rome, or even the Vatican, as potential venues for peace talks during an Italian visit, emphasizing diplomatic channels for resolution.

The human cost continues to rise, as a Russian drone strike tragically killed nine civilians in northeastern Ukraine during an evacuation. This incident occurred shortly after delegates exited Istanbul post-negotiations, further underscoring the critical need for more effective peace endeavors and harsher sanctions against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

