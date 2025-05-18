Trump's Diplomatic Push: A New Hope for Ukraine Ceasefire

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, President Donald Trump declared plans for upcoming phone discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders. Trump's objective is to negotiate an end to the 'bloodbath' in Ukraine, envisioning a productive day culminating in a ceasefire.

These remarks follow unsuccessful direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv. Despite a proposed prisoner exchange, key issues remain unresolved. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Rome, or even the Vatican, as potential venues for peace talks during an Italian visit, emphasizing diplomatic channels for resolution.

The human cost continues to rise, as a Russian drone strike tragically killed nine civilians in northeastern Ukraine during an evacuation. This incident occurred shortly after delegates exited Istanbul post-negotiations, further underscoring the critical need for more effective peace endeavors and harsher sanctions against Russia.

