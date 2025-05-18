Left Menu

Controversial Accusations: Assam CM Claims Congress MP's Covert Visit to Pakistan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of visiting Pakistan on the invitation of ISI for training purposes, claiming the state has documentary evidence. Sarma dismissed claims of politics, insisting on action irrespective of party lines, and named alternate MPs for global diplomacy duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:29 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred controversy by alleging Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's secretive trip to Pakistan was arranged by their spy agency, ISI, for training purposes. Sarma claims the Assam government possesses proof to substantiate this, promising its release by September 10 after proper verification.

The accusations come amidst an ongoing political feud, with Sarma criticizing local media for downplaying the seriousness of Gogoi's alleged actions and stressing the non-political nature of the issue, stating the involvement would warrant strict action against any political party member, including the BJP.

Additionally, Sarma explained Gogoi's exclusion from a global delegation addressing terrorism issues, citing more qualified candidates from Assam, namely Bhubaneswar Kalita and Pradan Baruah, who have no alleged ties to Pakistan and possess broad parliamentary experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

