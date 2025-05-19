Trump's Diplomatic Gamble: Ceasefire Calls with Putin and Zelenskyy

President Donald Trump is set to hold high-stakes phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, in a bid to secure a ceasefire in the war-torn region.

Both leaders confirmed the discussions, which will also involve talks with NATO heads, as Trump attempts to leverage his diplomatic skills amidst ongoing conflict. This venture will test Trump's reputation as a dealmaker as he expresses growing impatience with the prolonged war.

Concerns loom over Trump's relationship with Putin, with some fearing it might disadvantage Ukraine. Despite this, Trump's envoy remains optimistic about reaching a successful agreement.

