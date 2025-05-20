Hungary Begins ICC Withdrawal Under Orban's Leadership

In a significant political move, Hungary's parliament has endorsed legislation to commence its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC). The decision reflects Prime Minister Viktor Orban's assertion that the court has taken on a political stance.

The timing of this development is notable, occurring just after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rare foreign visit to Hungary, during which he chose to ignore the ICC's arrest warrant against him.

The announcement of Hungary's intent to exit the ICC was made on April 3, capturing international attention and marking a shift in Hungary's international legal commitments.

