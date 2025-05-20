Left Menu

Hungary Begins ICC Withdrawal Under Orban's Leadership

Hungary's parliament has approved a bill initiating the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC). Prime Minister Viktor Orban's administration cites political motivations behind the court's actions. This decision coincides with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Hungary, defying an ICC arrest warrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:55 IST
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)

In a significant political move, Hungary's parliament has endorsed legislation to commence its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC). The decision reflects Prime Minister Viktor Orban's assertion that the court has taken on a political stance.

The timing of this development is notable, occurring just after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rare foreign visit to Hungary, during which he chose to ignore the ICC's arrest warrant against him.

The announcement of Hungary's intent to exit the ICC was made on April 3, capturing international attention and marking a shift in Hungary's international legal commitments.

