Controversy Ignites Over MLA's 'Love Jihad' Punishment Proposal

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Usha Thakur sparked debates by advocating for severe punishments for those involved in 'love jihad' cases. She suggested traditional Sharia penalties for offenders, stirring discussions on legal and ethical grounds. Thakur claims criminals act against humanity and disrupt societal morality.

Updated: 29-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial statement, BJP MLA Usha Thakur suggested extreme punitive measures for individuals allegedly involved in 'love jihad' cases, drawing on traditional Sharia law for inspiration.

Thakur, representing Mhow, argued that such severe actions, including eye gouging and hand chopping, are necessary to deter moral and societal transgressions.

This comment has sparked widespread discourse on the intersection of cultural, legal, and ethical frameworks regarding such issues, raising questions on governance and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

