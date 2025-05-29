Controversy Ignites Over MLA's 'Love Jihad' Punishment Proposal

In a controversial statement, BJP MLA Usha Thakur suggested extreme punitive measures for individuals allegedly involved in 'love jihad' cases, drawing on traditional Sharia law for inspiration.

Thakur, representing Mhow, argued that such severe actions, including eye gouging and hand chopping, are necessary to deter moral and societal transgressions.

This comment has sparked widespread discourse on the intersection of cultural, legal, and ethical frameworks regarding such issues, raising questions on governance and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)