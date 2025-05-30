Revitalizing the Russia-India-China Troika
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed interest in reactivating the Russia-India-China (RIC) format. The trilateral initiative, established by Yevgeny Primakov, aims to enhance cooperation among these nations. Recent developments suggest potential for renewed dialogue following improved India-China relations, despite external geopolitical tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-05-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 01:28 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow's commitment to reviving the Russia-India-China (RIC) framework.
Speaking at an international conference in Perm, Lavrov emphasized the historical significance of the trilateral initiative aimed at enhancing Eurasian security and cooperation.
Recent improvements in India-China border relations present an opportunity for renewed diplomatic engagement within this format.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Invites Latin America to Embrace Panda Bonds
Historic Launch: Axiom-4 Mission Set to Break New Ground
Talent Bridges Program Empowers Latin American Entrepreneurs with European Network
Harvard's Priceless Discovery: The Lost Magna Carta
Tata AutoComp and Katcon Join Forces to Revolutionize North American Composites Market