Revitalizing the Russia-India-China Troika

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed interest in reactivating the Russia-India-China (RIC) format. The trilateral initiative, established by Yevgeny Primakov, aims to enhance cooperation among these nations. Recent developments suggest potential for renewed dialogue following improved India-China relations, despite external geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-05-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 01:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow's commitment to reviving the Russia-India-China (RIC) framework.

Speaking at an international conference in Perm, Lavrov emphasized the historical significance of the trilateral initiative aimed at enhancing Eurasian security and cooperation.

Recent improvements in India-China border relations present an opportunity for renewed diplomatic engagement within this format.

