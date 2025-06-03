Left Menu

Poland's PM Tusk says confidence vote in parliament on his government will take place June 11

03-06-2025
Poland's PM Tusk says confidence vote in parliament on his government will take place June 11
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday that parliament will hold a confidence vote on his government on June 11.

He called for the vote after his political ally, the liberal Warsaw mayor, lost Poland's weekend presidential election to conservative Karol Nawrocki.

Tusk's government exists separately from the presidency, but the president holds power to veto laws, and Nawrocki's win will make it extremely difficult for Tusk to press his pro-European agenda. The race revealed deep divisions in the country along the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union.

