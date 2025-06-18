Trump's High-Stakes Balancing Act: Iran, Ukraine, and the Tax Bill
President Donald Trump fluctuated between diplomatic negotiations with Iran, addressing U.S. tensions with Russia over Ukraine, and defending his budget proposal. The latter, according to the Congressional Budget Office, could widen deficits by USD 2.8 trillion over a decade, factoring in economic changes.
- Country:
- United States
In an intense day of diplomacy and policy-making, President Donald Trump oscillated from suggesting a possible nuclear deal with Iran to warning Tehran's residents to evacuate due to escalating tensions. His abrupt return from the G7 summit underscored the urgency of addressing national security issues.
The recent Russian missile attack on Ukraine, resulting in an American casualty, drew condemnation from the U.S. State Department. President Trump's mixed messaging on the conflict underscores the complexity of international relations, as he calls simultaneously for peace while acknowledging the prospect of ongoing battles.
Meanwhile, Trump's tax bill continues to generate controversy. The Congressional Budget Office released a detailed analysis indicating a potential USD 2.8 trillion rise in deficits over the next decade, considering dynamic economic factors. This projection adds further scrutiny to Trump's economic policies as they impact national and global affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote
One killed, several injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine, officials say
Nifty, Sensex open flat amid global uncertainty on fiscal worries in US, Russia-Ukraine tensions
UPDATE 2-Ukrainian strikes cut power to key Russian-held areas, officials say
Russia's Medvedev says Russia seeks victory, not compromise in Istanbul talks