Trump's High-Stakes Balancing Act: Iran, Ukraine, and the Tax Bill

In an intense day of diplomacy and policy-making, President Donald Trump oscillated from suggesting a possible nuclear deal with Iran to warning Tehran's residents to evacuate due to escalating tensions. His abrupt return from the G7 summit underscored the urgency of addressing national security issues.

The recent Russian missile attack on Ukraine, resulting in an American casualty, drew condemnation from the U.S. State Department. President Trump's mixed messaging on the conflict underscores the complexity of international relations, as he calls simultaneously for peace while acknowledging the prospect of ongoing battles.

Meanwhile, Trump's tax bill continues to generate controversy. The Congressional Budget Office released a detailed analysis indicating a potential USD 2.8 trillion rise in deficits over the next decade, considering dynamic economic factors. This projection adds further scrutiny to Trump's economic policies as they impact national and global affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)