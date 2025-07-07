Legal Storm: The Battle Over Turkey's Opposition
Mehmet Pehlivan, lawyer for Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, has been imprisoned under alleged fabricated charges as part of a broader crackdown on Turkey's opposition. Pehlivan argues this criminalizes legal defense, highlighting the politicized nature of the judicial system targeting opposition figures and Erdogan's political rivals.
In a stark development in Turkey's political landscape, Mehmet Pehlivan, the legal representative for Istanbul's jailed Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, has accused authorities of using 'entirely fabricated' charges to undermine the legal defense rights of opposition figures.
Pehlivan's arrest is part of a broader crackdown that saw dozens from the main opposition, CHP, detained. This move follows the previous arrest of Imamoglu, a major political rival to President Erdogan, which ignited nationwide protests. The Turkish lira further weakened amid the mounting political tensions.
Pehlivan, from behind bars, condemned the charges against him as baseless and politically motivated, equating the crackdown with an open threat to all legal professionals. Despite criticism from multiple quarters, the Turkish government maintains that the judiciary operates independently.
