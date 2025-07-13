NATO Chief's Strategic Visit to Washington

NATO Chief Mark Rutte is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during his visit to Washington D.C. on July 14-15. This visit comes amidst growing anticipation following a press release from NATO.

While the release did not specify the purpose of Rutte's visit, speculation arises from Trump's recent comments to NBC News about a willingness to provide weapons to Ukraine through NATO. Trump mentioned he will make a 'major statement' regarding this on Monday.

Until now, the Trump administration has continued a policy established by former President Joe Biden, known for his staunch support of Kyiv, exclusively sending previously authorized weapons. The upcoming discussions may signal a shift or continuation of this policy.