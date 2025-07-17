Zelenskyy Installs New Leadership Amid Continued US-Ukrainian Collaboration
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new prime minister, coinciding with a new US-Ukraine weaponry agreement. The reshuffle aims to energize Ukraine amidst ongoing war with Russia. Former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will serve as defense minister, while Olga Stefanishyna is nominated as US ambassador.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:40 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a major weapons pact with the US, has named Yulia Svyrydenko as the new prime minister, marking a strategic leadership change.
Svyrydenko's appointment follows her pivotal role in negotiating Ukraine's mineral agreement with the US, solidifying her as a key figure in diplomatic discussions involving defense, economic recovery, and sanctions against Russia.
Denys Shmyhal will transition to defense minister, with reshuffles also introducing Olga Stefanishyna as Ukraine's next ambassador to the US, amidst Zelenskyy's continued efforts to strengthen ties with Western allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskyy
- Ukraine
- US
- weaponry
- Svyrydenko
- Shmyhal
- diplomacy
- Russia
- prime minister
- Stefanishyna
Advertisement
ALSO READ
This is not the era of war; problems should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi.
Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A New Era in Energy and Diplomacy
Moldova's EU Aspirations: Navigating Disinformation and Diplomacy
PM Modi Awarded Ghana’s Top Civilian Honour for Global Leadership & Diplomacy
Trump and Putin: Diplomacy Amidst Conflict