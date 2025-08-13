NATO Leaders Unite to End War in Ukraine

In a recent virtual summit, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the unified stance of European leaders, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Rutte pointed out that the responsibility now lies with Russia to take action, expressing his appreciation for President Trump's strategic leadership and cooperation with allies in the lead-up to his Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The announcement underscores the international cooperation aimed at resolving the conflict and highlights the diplomatic efforts underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)