NATO Leaders Unite to End War in Ukraine

Following a summit, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced unity among European leaders, U.S. President Trump, and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy in their efforts to stop the war in Ukraine. Rutte highlighted Trump's coordination with allies ahead of his meeting with Putin.

Brussels | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:17 IST
  Belgium

In a recent virtual summit, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the unified stance of European leaders, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Rutte pointed out that the responsibility now lies with Russia to take action, expressing his appreciation for President Trump's strategic leadership and cooperation with allies in the lead-up to his Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The announcement underscores the international cooperation aimed at resolving the conflict and highlights the diplomatic efforts underway.

