Zelenskyy to Engage with US on Long-Range Arsenal Amidst Russian Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced plans to visit the United States this week, aiming to engage in discussions about potential military support from Washington. The key focus will be on acquiring long-range weaponry, following a conversation with former US President Donald Trump, who also warned Russia about potential US military aid to Kyiv.

The anticipated meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump is expected to take place by Friday. The Ukrainian leader also intends to meet with defense and energy companies and US congressional members, emphasizing Ukraine's strategic needs. Highlighting air defense and long-range capabilities, Zelenskyy aims to sustain pressure on Russia and protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The visit comes as Russia intensifies its assaults on Ukrainian utilities, creating heightened urgency for international assistance. EU officials, including Kaja Kallas, continue to press for ongoing support for Ukraine despite sanctions debates. The stakes in US-Ukraine relations are further complicated by the geopolitical implications of potential US missile support, which Russia has viewed with suspicion.

