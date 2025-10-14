Zelenskyy to Engage with US on Long-Range Arsenal Amidst Russian Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit the US to discuss potential military aid with President Trump, focusing on long-range weapons to counter Russia. The visit follows heightened attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and a productive call with Trump, who hinted at sending Tomahawk missiles.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced plans to visit the United States this week, aiming to engage in discussions about potential military support from Washington. The key focus will be on acquiring long-range weaponry, following a conversation with former US President Donald Trump, who also warned Russia about potential US military aid to Kyiv.
The anticipated meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump is expected to take place by Friday. The Ukrainian leader also intends to meet with defense and energy companies and US congressional members, emphasizing Ukraine's strategic needs. Highlighting air defense and long-range capabilities, Zelenskyy aims to sustain pressure on Russia and protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
The visit comes as Russia intensifies its assaults on Ukrainian utilities, creating heightened urgency for international assistance. EU officials, including Kaja Kallas, continue to press for ongoing support for Ukraine despite sanctions debates. The stakes in US-Ukraine relations are further complicated by the geopolitical implications of potential US missile support, which Russia has viewed with suspicion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kharkiv Under Fire: Russian Strikes Hit Medical Facility
Trump-Zelenskiy Summit: Crucial Talks over Tomahawk Missiles and Drone Deal
EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression
Tomahawk Tensions: US Missile Deliveries to Ukraine Raise Alarms in Russia
Russia Calls for Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions