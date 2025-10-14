Left Menu

Zelenskyy to Engage with US on Long-Range Arsenal Amidst Russian Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit the US to discuss potential military aid with President Trump, focusing on long-range weapons to counter Russia. The visit follows heightened attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and a productive call with Trump, who hinted at sending Tomahawk missiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-10-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 02:35 IST
Zelenskyy to Engage with US on Long-Range Arsenal Amidst Russian Tensions
Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced plans to visit the United States this week, aiming to engage in discussions about potential military support from Washington. The key focus will be on acquiring long-range weaponry, following a conversation with former US President Donald Trump, who also warned Russia about potential US military aid to Kyiv.

The anticipated meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump is expected to take place by Friday. The Ukrainian leader also intends to meet with defense and energy companies and US congressional members, emphasizing Ukraine's strategic needs. Highlighting air defense and long-range capabilities, Zelenskyy aims to sustain pressure on Russia and protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The visit comes as Russia intensifies its assaults on Ukrainian utilities, creating heightened urgency for international assistance. EU officials, including Kaja Kallas, continue to press for ongoing support for Ukraine despite sanctions debates. The stakes in US-Ukraine relations are further complicated by the geopolitical implications of potential US missile support, which Russia has viewed with suspicion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025