Nuapada Bypoll: Voters Decide Amid Tight Security

In a spectacle of democracy underlined by heightened security, over 2.53 lakh voters in Odisha's Nuapada district gear up for a crucial by-election. Following the untimely demise of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, 14 candidates are vying for the seat.

To ensure safety amid the region's political sensitivity and Maoist threats, the Election Commission has deployed 14 CAPF companies, supported by 35 mobile patrolling parties and seven quick response teams. 'We are prepared for a peaceful polling day,' asserts Erick Gilbert Jose of the CRPF, emphasizing the role of IAF helicopters in bolstering security in Naxal-hit zones.

With 358 polling booths ready, including 47 sensitive setups, the district gears up for election day. Key players in the fray include BJD's Snehangini Chhuria, BJP's Jay Dholakia, and Congress's Ghasiram Majhi. Allegations of EVM transportation irregularities have been dismissed as 'false and baseless' by Chief Electoral Officer R S Gopalan, ensuring voters of the integrity of the election process.