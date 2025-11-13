Left Menu

BJP Leaders Address Manipur's Crisis and Development Strategies

BJP leaders B L Santhosh and Sambit Patra visited Manipur to discuss the prevailing situation, development initiatives, and organizational activities amid ethnic violence. They distributed relief materials, interacted with tribe representatives, and documented their visit in Senapati district, highlighting efforts to support displaced persons and local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:53 IST
Amid escalating ethnic tensions in Manipur, BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh and North East coordinator Sambit Patra held crucial talks with party officials and tribespeople in Churachandpur. Their agenda focused on understanding development challenges and organizational strategies to address the region's pressing issues.

The leaders visited relief camps, distributing essentials to internally displaced persons. They also engaged with the Zomi tribe, stressing the importance of community support. In a social media post, Santhosh praised the spirit of displaced children who sang patriotic songs, drawing attention to the resilience of those affected.

Santhosh and Patra's itinerary included a meeting in the Naga-dominated Senapati district with local leaders and vulnerable tribal groups. Their tour highlights the BJP's commitment to navigating Manipur's complexities while the state remains under President's Rule since February, after ethnic violence displaced thousands.

