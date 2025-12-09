Political Storm: Impeachment Motion Sparks Judicial Intimidation Claims

In a controversial political move, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has condemned the impeachment proceedings initiated by the INDIA Bloc against a Madras High Court Judge as 'political intimidation.'

The impeachment notice, led by over 120 MPs and spearheaded by the DMK, targets Judge G R Swaminathan for ordering temple authorities in Madurai's Thirupparankundram to light a lamp, sparking debate over judicial independence.

Kalyan argues that this is an attack on judicial freedom, asking why a judgement supporting Hindu worship practices warrants such retaliation, unlike past rulings affecting religious customs. He calls for a unified stance to protect judicial integrity and religious fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)