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Congress and DMK Seal Seat-Sharing Pact for Assembly Polls

The Congress and DMK parties have agreed on seat-sharing for the upcoming Assembly elections in India's union territory. Congress will contest 16 seats while DMK will contest 14, with seats allocated to allies VCK and CPI. Elections are scheduled for April 9, with nominations concluded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:23 IST
Congress and DMK Seal Seat-Sharing Pact for Assembly Polls
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The Congress and DMK have finalized a seat-sharing agreement for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the union territory, with Congress set to contest 16 seats and DMK 14.

During Monday's press conference, DMK representative and Lok Sabha member S Jagathratchagan, along with Puducherry PCC president V Vaithilingam, announced that seats from DMK's allocation would also be shared with allies VCK and CPI.

In the previous 2021 elections, Congress won two of the 14 seats they contested, while DMK secured six out of 13. The polling for the 30-seat Assembly is scheduled for April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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