Political Titans Clash in Puducherry's High-Stakes Battle

V Vaithilingam, the sitting Congress Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister, has officially entered the electoral ring by filing his nomination for Puducherry's Thattanchavady constituency on Monday. This move signals the Congress-DMK alliance's determined effort to regain political control in the region.

This filing sets the stage for a significant political showdown with incumbent Chief Minister N Rangasamy of the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC). Thattanchavady has long been considered Rangasamy's stronghold, having been under his influence since 1990.

The battle in this constituency brings a unique contest as it pits a sitting MP against a current Chief Minister, capturing widespread public attention. The nomination process concluded today, with scrutiny set for Tuesday and a deadline for withdrawal on March 26. Voters in the union territory will head to the polls on April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)