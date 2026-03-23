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Political Titans Clash in Puducherry's High-Stakes Battle

V Vaithilingam, Congress MP and former Chief Minister, has filed his nomination for the Thattanchavady constituency in Puducherry. This sets up a noteworthy contest against N Rangasamy, the incumbent Chief Minister. The upcoming election represents a significant political battle in Puducherry, drawing considerable attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:41 IST
Political Titans Clash in Puducherry's High-Stakes Battle
Vaithilingam
  • Country:
  • India

V Vaithilingam, the sitting Congress Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister, has officially entered the electoral ring by filing his nomination for Puducherry's Thattanchavady constituency on Monday. This move signals the Congress-DMK alliance's determined effort to regain political control in the region.

This filing sets the stage for a significant political showdown with incumbent Chief Minister N Rangasamy of the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC). Thattanchavady has long been considered Rangasamy's stronghold, having been under his influence since 1990.

The battle in this constituency brings a unique contest as it pits a sitting MP against a current Chief Minister, capturing widespread public attention. The nomination process concluded today, with scrutiny set for Tuesday and a deadline for withdrawal on March 26. Voters in the union territory will head to the polls on April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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