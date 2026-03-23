HD Deve Gowda Calls for Industrial Revival in Karnataka
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda urges the Modi administration to aid in the industry revival in Karnataka. Gowda praises Modi's leadership and requests not to criticize him over the LPG shortage. He recalls his contributions to Karnataka's industrial sector and urges unity on national issues.
- Country:
- India
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Monday implored the Modi government to address the concerning state of industries in Karnataka. The Janata Dal (Secular) leader voiced his plea during a Rajya Sabha discussion, emphasizing the urgent need for governmental intervention to rejuvenate the industry in the southern state.
Gowda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership amidst the LPG shortage crisis, urging political unity and dissuading criticism. He underscored Modi's capability in navigating the complex West Asia crisis, advocating support from various political factions to tackle the issue collectively.
The former prime minister revisited his past initiatives, highlighting his investments in Karnataka's industrial clusters. He called on the government to prioritize state concerns over political divergences, while reflecting on the challenges and collaborations faced in his extensive political journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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