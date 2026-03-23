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India's Enduring Stance on Palestine and Involvement in Global Peace Efforts

India continues its longstanding support for a peaceful resolution in Palestine, while participating in global peace initiatives as an observer. India's commitment to a just peace is reiterated amidst global diplomatic activities, reflecting its balanced stance on Middle Eastern conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:39 IST
India's Enduring Stance on Palestine and Involvement in Global Peace Efforts
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India has reaffirmed its enduring commitment to a just and comprehensive peace in the Palestinian region, as reiterated in a statement to the Lok Sabha. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed Parliament of India's recent diplomatic engagements and its role as an observer in international peace efforts.

India attended the Board of Peace meeting held in Washington, convened by the US Institute of Peace on February 19, 2026, participating as an observer alongside 21 other countries, while 26 countries were members. This Board, initiated under former US President Donald Trump's administration, is being posited as a platform for addressing global conflict, notably in Gaza.

India's policy on Palestine remains one of advocating for sovereignty and independence based on the 1967 borders. Despite recent diplomatic tensions surrounding its non-participation in a UN statement condemning Israeli actions, India signed a subsequent joint statement, emphasizing its commitment to established international peace accords.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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