Supreme Court Weighs Mississippi's Mail-In Ballot Law Controversy

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering a significant voting rights case involving Mississippi's mail-in ballot law. The law, contested by Republicans and supported by the Trump administration, allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if received within five days afterward. A decision could impact voting rules nationwide.

Debates among the Supreme Court's conservative justices highlighted broader concerns about mail-in ballot practices, including their security, and whether states might have too much discretion over ballot deadlines. President Trump has been a vocal critic of mail-in voting, claiming it favors Democrats and alleging, without substantial proof, widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The legal dispute hinges on whether federal laws, setting Election Day deadlines, preempt state rules on late mail-in ballot acceptance. This case, backed by the Republican National Committee and Mississippi's GOP, spotlighted partisan divides and the potential for legislative changes affecting future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)