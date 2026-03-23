AIADMK-Led Alliance Finalizes Seat-Sharing in Tamil Nadu

The AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu announced the distribution of seats for the April 23 Assembly elections, allotting 27 seats to the BJP, 18 to PMK, and 11 to AMMK. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami shared the details at a press conference, expressing optimism about their electoral victory.

Palaniswami emphasized the unity within the alliance, describing it as a 'victorious' combine capable of winning at least 210 out of 234 Assembly constituencies. The seat-sharing talks were reportedly cordial and reached a swift conclusion, contrasting with alleged delays in rival DMK's negotiations with Congress.

Alliance leaders, including Piyush Goyal of BJP and Anbumani Ramadoss of PMK, expressed satisfaction with the agreement. The focus is now on identifying constituency names and finalizing discussions with other allies as the NDA prepares to challenge the ruling DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)