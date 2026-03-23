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Modi: Beyond a Leader, An Institution

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an idea and an institution, highlighting his record-breaking tenure and impactful leadership. Modi's dedication to nationalism, public welfare, and development has made him a symbol of trust, transforming impossible challenges into achievements, including economic growth, women empowerment, and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:08 IST
Modi: Beyond a Leader, An Institution
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as more than a mere individual, describing him as an idea and an institution. This accolade comes as Modi achieves a historic 8,931 days in public office, surpassing the previous record set by former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Chouhan credited Modi as a relentless leader dedicated to public welfare and national development. Modi's tenure is marked by nationalism as the core driving force, making him a beacon of trust for Indians amid past periods of corruption and disillusionment.

Chouhan emphasized the remarkable transformation under Modi's leadership, citing economic growth, women's empowerment initiatives like the 'Lakhpati Didi' programme, and strong national security measures. Key policy implementations, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram temple, showcase Modi's commitment to turning visions into reality. Under Modi's leadership, Chouhan envisions a prosperous, strong, and self-reliant India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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