Diplomatic Arena: Lukashenko Meets Kim in Pyongyang

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, to engage in direct talks with the nation's leader, Kim Jong Un. His arrival has been confirmed by Belarusian state news agency, Belta, after being welcomed by North Korean official Kim Tok Hun at the airport.

This meeting comes amidst increasing collaboration between Belarus and North Korea, particularly regarding their strategic support for Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. North Korea's stance against the United States has been underscored by recent accusations of 'state terrorism', with Kim urging a unified front.

During the visit, both leaders are poised to discuss and potentially finalize a friendship and cooperation treaty, further cementing their diplomatic ties. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov had previously indicated plans for such an agreement during a visit to North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)