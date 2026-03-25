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Diplomatic Arena: Lukashenko Meets Kim in Pyongyang

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is in Pyongyang for discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The visit underlines their alliance, evident in their support for Russia's Ukraine conflict. Bilateral talks focus on strengthening ties against U.S. influence. A treaty of friendship and cooperation is expected to be signed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:25 IST
Diplomatic Arena: Lukashenko Meets Kim in Pyongyang
Lukashenko
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, to engage in direct talks with the nation's leader, Kim Jong Un. His arrival has been confirmed by Belarusian state news agency, Belta, after being welcomed by North Korean official Kim Tok Hun at the airport.

This meeting comes amidst increasing collaboration between Belarus and North Korea, particularly regarding their strategic support for Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. North Korea's stance against the United States has been underscored by recent accusations of 'state terrorism', with Kim urging a unified front.

During the visit, both leaders are poised to discuss and potentially finalize a friendship and cooperation treaty, further cementing their diplomatic ties. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov had previously indicated plans for such an agreement during a visit to North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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