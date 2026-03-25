Allegations of BJP-LDF Collusion in Kerala: Rahul Gandhi Speaks Out

In a forceful address from Kozhikode Beach on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) of colluding in Kerala. He pointed to the inaction of central agencies against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as evidence of this alleged partnership.

Gandhi argued that the LDF's governance in Kerala mirrors that of the BJP, both failing to prioritize the state's development while dodging accountability. 'Why are corruption cases against the Chief Minister not advancing?' he questioned, asserting that it signifies collusion.

The Congress leader also criticized the Left government's record, claiming it has prioritized drug case records over technological or employment advancements, highlighting what he perceives as alarming governance failure under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)