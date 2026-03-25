Controversy Deepens Over Zubeen Garg's Death as Opposing Agencies Clash on Verdict

The controversy surrounding Zubeen Garg's death has resurfaced as opposition parties in Assam question murder charges filed by the state police. This comes after Singapore Police ruled out foul play in the case, with state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserting that there is no discrepancy between the Singapore conclusion and the Assam police chargesheet.

The Singapore coroner declared Garg's death as an accidental drowning, while the Chief Minister insists the ruling reinforces the state's case, pointing to alleged conspiracies involving alcohol consumption. The case, now a significant political issue in Assam's election season, has been expedited to a fast-track court for daily hearings.

Critics, including State Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, express doubt over the divergent conclusions despite international cooperation. As the debate intensifies, calls for transparency and justice grow, potentially impacting the voter sentiment in Assam's upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)