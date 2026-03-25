Guterres Appoints Jean Arnault as Middle East Envoy Amid Rising Tensions

In a strategic move to address escalating tensions, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of veteran French diplomat Jean Arnault as his personal envoy to the Middle East on Wednesday.

This decision comes as Guterres described the situation as 'out of control,' warning that the world faces the threat of a wider war.

During a press briefing, Guterres highlighted ongoing efforts and dialogues aimed at securing peace in the region, underscoring the international community's concern and active involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)