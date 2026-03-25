Guterres Appoints Jean Arnault as Middle East Envoy Amid Rising Tensions
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Jean Arnault as his special envoy to the Middle East amid escalating conflicts. Guterres emphasized the urgent need for dialogue and peace initiatives as the region teeters on the brink of a broader war due to rising tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:41 IST
In a strategic move to address escalating tensions, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of veteran French diplomat Jean Arnault as his personal envoy to the Middle East on Wednesday.
This decision comes as Guterres described the situation as 'out of control,' warning that the world faces the threat of a wider war.
During a press briefing, Guterres highlighted ongoing efforts and dialogues aimed at securing peace in the region, underscoring the international community's concern and active involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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