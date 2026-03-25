Karnataka's Political Portrait: Behind the Scenes of Leadership Speculation

The timing of a group photoshoot involving Karnataka MLAs has ignited rumors regarding a potential leadership change and cabinet reshuffle in the state. The speculation stems partly from the unusual timing of the photoshoot, typically conducted at the end of an assembly's term, which is five years away.

Speaker U T Khader's initiative has been linked by many to his speculated inclusion in an upcoming cabinet reshuffle. The ruling Congress faces internal power struggles, with aspirations from several MLAs for cabinet positions. The opposition BJP has used this opportunity to critique, suggesting it signals Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's possible replacement.

Fueling the fire, a reported power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar during the current government's formation in 2023 has added to the notion of an imminent leadership change. Two cabinet positions remain vacant, prompting further speculation and maneuvering within the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)