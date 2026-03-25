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Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Birthday with a Farmer's Feast

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated his 61st birthday with a simple meal at a farmer's house in Sagar district. The gesture, filled with mutual respect and camaraderie, highlighted Yadav's commitment to staying grounded and accessible to the people he serves, making a dream come true for the farmer's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:00 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Birthday with a Farmer's Feast
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked his 61st birthday in an unconventional manner, choosing to dine with a farmer's family in Sagar district.

He graciously accepted an invitation to enjoy a home-cooked meal prepared by the family of Hari Raikwar at Moili village. The meal, comprising roti, dal, and vegetables, was cooked by Raikwar's daughter-in-law.

The family warmly welcomed the CM, with children sitting on his lap as he engaged in conversations about the farmer's crops and challenges. An emotional Raikwar expressed his gratitude, stating that meeting Yadav fulfilled a lifelong dream.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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