Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Birthday with a Farmer's Feast

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked his 61st birthday in an unconventional manner, choosing to dine with a farmer's family in Sagar district.

He graciously accepted an invitation to enjoy a home-cooked meal prepared by the family of Hari Raikwar at Moili village. The meal, comprising roti, dal, and vegetables, was cooked by Raikwar's daughter-in-law.

The family warmly welcomed the CM, with children sitting on his lap as he engaged in conversations about the farmer's crops and challenges. An emotional Raikwar expressed his gratitude, stating that meeting Yadav fulfilled a lifelong dream.

(With inputs from agencies.)