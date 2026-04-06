Tensions Rise Amidst Allegations of Corruption in Andhra Pradesh's Capital Development

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has criticized YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy for alleging corruption in the Amaravati capital project, claiming the accusations are unfounded.

At a public meeting in Yadiki village, Naidu defended the project's progress, dismissing Reddy's allegations as baseless and motivated by frustration.

The political dispute highlights contrasting visions for the state's future, centering on Reddy's proposal for a capital corridor, which Naidu branded as 'crazy.'

(With inputs from agencies.)