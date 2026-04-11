UK and Pakistan Lead the Charge for West Asia Ceasefire
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commended Pakistan's pivotal involvement in brokering a ceasefire in West Asia as US-Iran peace talks loom. Starmer underscored the urgency of fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz and emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation with Pakistan amid international efforts to resolve the regional conflict.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a diplomatic stride, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer lauded Pakistan's instrumental role in facilitating a ceasefire in West Asia ahead of crucial US-Iran peace talks. During a phone call with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Starmer highlighted the importance of fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability in the region.
Starmer completed a tactical tour of the Gulf to engage with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar. He emphasized the growing need for collaborative defense and economic resilience strategies between the UK and its Gulf allies, amid concerns that the West Asian conflict could have lasting global ramifications.
The talks, set to take place in Islamabad between US Vice President J D Vance and Iranian Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, have caught international attention, as stakeholders aim for a breakthrough to resolve tensions that have led to widespread economic instability.
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