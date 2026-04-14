Samrat Choudhary: BJP's New Leader in Bihar's Political Scene
Samrat Choudhary has been elected as the BJP legislature party leader in Bihar. He was chosen unanimously after Nitish Kumar's resignation as Chief Minister. Choudhary, BJP MLA from Tarapur, is set to become Bihar's next Chief Minister as the NDA legislature party leader.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Samrat Choudhary has been elected as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader in the state of Bihar. His unanimous election follows the resignation of Nitish Kumar, who recently transitioned to a role as a Rajya Sabha MP.
Choudhary, serving as MLA from Tarapur, was selected after Nitish Kumar stepped down, with its observer Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announcing the decision. The BJP holds a strong presence in the 243-member assembly with 89 seats, marking an important political shift in Bihar.
This move sets the stage for Choudhary to ascend to the Chief Ministerial position in Bihar, as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party, signaling a potential new chapter in state governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Samrat Choudhary
- BJP
- Bihar
- Chief Minister
- Nitish Kumar
- JD(U)
- Rajya Sabha
- MLA
- politics
- governance
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