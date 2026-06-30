Vibrant Gujarat: The Engine Driving India's Development

In a recent address at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Vadodara, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the pivotal role the platform has played in molding India's future. He articulated that a robust economy, cutting-edge technology, and fortified national security are essential ingredients for a nation's strength.

Singh highlighted the initiative's evolution, emphasizing that it has propelled Gujarat towards new horizons of growth and opportunities. 'This initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, has metamorphosed into a nationwide movement, contributing significantly to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat,'' he stated.

The Defence Minister further elaborated on the intertwined nature of economic development and national security. 'A strong economy is foundational to a secure nation. The defense sector's advancements not only bolster security but also invigorate the wider economic ecosystem, creating numerous opportunities for industries,' he assured the audience.