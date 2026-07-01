KTR Challenges Telangana CM to Public Debate Over State's Governance

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to a public debate, accusing the Congress government of administrative failures. KTR criticized Reddy's inconsistent statements about Telangana's financial status and urged him to reconsider remarks that undermine the state's image and people's confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 20:04 IST
KTR Challenges Telangana CM to Public Debate Over State's Governance
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political confrontation, KT Rama Rao, the Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), took aim at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, condemning him for labeling the state as 'bankrupt.'

KTR, issuing a robust challenge, called for a public debate anywhere in Telangana, ready to counter Reddy's claims with facts and evidence about the Congress government's alleged administrative missteps, agricultural crises, and overall governance.

'If Revanth Reddy has the courage, let him choose the venue, time, and subject,' KTR declared, accusing the Chief Minister of flip-flopping on key issues and making inconsistent public statements.

Highlighting perceived contradictions in Reddy's discourse, KTR criticized his promise to make millions of citizens wealthy, and his stance on paddy procurement, while questioning the construction of an expensive official residence simultaneous to claiming financial shortages.

KTR further alleged that financial distress in Telangana was due to corruption involving the Chief Minister and Congress leaders, countering Reddy's portrayal of the state as bankrupt with achievements under K. Chandrashekar Rao's leadership.

Citing increased agricultural production and prosperity, KTR urged Reddy to cease what he called irresponsible statements that damage Telangana's image and undermine public trust, indicating a belief that voters will decisively respond to these issues politically.

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