Vucic's Strategic Move: Serbian Snap Elections Set for October 25

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced October 25 as the date for a snap election following nearly two years of student-led protests. Vucic, seeking to strengthen his political hold, aims to transition from president to prime minister. His leadership faces criticism over corruption and alleged ties to organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 00:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 00:40 IST
Vucic's Strategic Move: Serbian Snap Elections Set for October 25
Aleksandar Vucic

In a strategic political maneuver, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared that snap elections will be conducted on October 25. This announcement follows two turbulent years marked by student-led protests.

The decision comes as Vucic, aiming to consolidate his influence, pursues the position of prime minister while handling substantial public disapproval.

Vucic's administration has been plagued by accusations of corruption and repression, exacerbated by a tragic railway station collapse that exacerbated demands for accountability.

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