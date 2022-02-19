Steel minister lays foundation stone of residential complex at KIOCL Township

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a residential complex at KIOCL Township in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

The township has a guest house, shopping complex, community hall, playground and fitness park. The employees residing in the township will be benefited once the construction of flats are completed, the steel ministry said in a statement.

The quarters in the township were more than 30 years old and had several maintenance issues. Keeping in view of this, the management has planned to construct a residential building that will have 60 flats and add new blocks in a phased manner.

Officials from the steel ministry, senior officials of KIOCL and residents of the township were among those present during the occasion.

