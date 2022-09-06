UP to develop Sonbhadra Fossil Park as tourist destination

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Tuesday said the fossil park in Sonbhadra district which has 150 crore-year-old fossils will be developed as a tourist destination.

According to a government statement issued on Tuesday, the Tourism Minister said that the District Magistrate of Sonbhadra has been directed to prepare an action plan through the District Tourism and Culture Council to develop the Fossil Park located in Salkhan as a tourist destination.

He said the fossil park is a valuable heritage of the country like America's Yellowstone National Park. ''This park holds the mystery of the origin of life on the earth''.

Singh said the park, spread over 25 hectares in Sonbhadra, has fossils which are 150 crore years old. ''Its natural structure is amazing from the point of view of geologists. It is in the vicinity of Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary and situated at a distance of about 16 km from Robertsganj, the headquarters of Sonbhadra,'' the minister said.

He said that in the past, security arrangements were made to protect this park from encroachment.

The minister said the district magistrate has been directed to take up development and conservation work without harming the biodiversity ecosystem.

''Considering the popularity of this fossil park, there are unlimited possibilities of tourism development. This will generate employment for the people at the local level and income to the state,'' Singh asserted.

