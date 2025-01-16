Phuket's Paradise Lost: Waste Management Struggles

Beneath the waves surrounding southern Thailand's Phuket, plastic bottles and beer cans litter the sea floor, while the island itself sees mounting garbage problems. Known for its picturesque beaches and breathtaking sunsets, this tourist destination now faces environmental challenges with piles of waste overrunning landfills.

Residents like Vassana Toyou are feeling the impact. From her home, where once serene mountain views stretched, now stands a massive landfill. "There is no life outside the house," she says, noting the pervasive stench forces her to stay indoors with air purifiers constantly running, significantly raising electricity costs.

The rapid development spurred by a booming tourism sector has resulted in an alarming increase in waste, with current levels surpassing pre-COVID figures. Authorities plan to cut waste generation by 15% within six months and aim to build a new incinerator while expanding landfill capacity. However, experts argue that these measures alone won't suffice, stressing the need for waste reduction and separation practices.

