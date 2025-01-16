Left Menu

Phuket's Paradise Lost: Waste Management Struggles

Phuket's waste problem intensifies as rapid tourism and development push trash volumes beyond capacity. Over 1,000 tonnes of garbage are collected daily, overwhelming the island's landfill. Efforts to reduce waste by 15% and improve infrastructure are underway, but experts stress the need for waste separation and reduction strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phuket | Updated: 16-01-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 06:31 IST
Phuket's Paradise Lost: Waste Management Struggles
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Beneath the waves surrounding southern Thailand's Phuket, plastic bottles and beer cans litter the sea floor, while the island itself sees mounting garbage problems. Known for its picturesque beaches and breathtaking sunsets, this tourist destination now faces environmental challenges with piles of waste overrunning landfills.

Residents like Vassana Toyou are feeling the impact. From her home, where once serene mountain views stretched, now stands a massive landfill. "There is no life outside the house," she says, noting the pervasive stench forces her to stay indoors with air purifiers constantly running, significantly raising electricity costs.

The rapid development spurred by a booming tourism sector has resulted in an alarming increase in waste, with current levels surpassing pre-COVID figures. Authorities plan to cut waste generation by 15% within six months and aim to build a new incinerator while expanding landfill capacity. However, experts argue that these measures alone won't suffice, stressing the need for waste reduction and separation practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025