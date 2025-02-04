Rajasthan's Rural Revolution: Empowering Villages Under Bhajanlal Sharma's Leadership

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, emphasized the state's commitment to developing rural infrastructure and increasing farmers' income during the Panchayati Raj Empowerment Ceremony. His vision aligns with leaders like Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar to strengthen the rural society.

Sharma praised the pivotal role of sarpanchs in village development, urging strong leadership and community support for transformation. Reflecting on his own experience as a sarpanch, Sharma reiterated the government's dedication to rural empowerment, highlighting budget allocations for all assembly constituencies.

The state government has implemented several initiatives, including increasing public representatives' honorariums and enhancing rural roads. Additionally, efforts are underway to provide daytime electricity to farmers by 2027, with schemes like PM-Kusum Yojana helping farmers become energy producers through solar power installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)