Jammu Development Authority's Land Demarcation Struggle: A Half-Century Later

The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has faced a prolonged delay of over fifty years in the demarcation and possession of 10,122 acres of land allocated by the Jammu and Kashmir government. Only 1,075 acres remain to be fully demarcated, as confirmed by government officials.

Documents reveal that since a 1973 order, the JDA has received a combination of 80,976 kanals (10,122 acres) of nazool and state lands. A mix of water bodies, forest land, and other land types complicates final demarcation, with about 9,046 acres demarcated so far and over 1,075 acres still pending.

Efforts continue, with district administrations aiding joint demarcation activities, resulting in some successful fencing of demarcated land. However, a 2015-16 CAG report cited extensive land encroachment, urging the government to facilitate the JDA in securing and formalizing possession of its granted lands.

